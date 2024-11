COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As we enter the holiday season, volunteers are helping ‘Handup’ to neighbors in need.

The annual event features haircuts, clothing, and a warm meal, given out at no cost. An addiction specialist will also be in attendance.

The event is today, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Antler’s Park, 31 W Pikes Peak Ave.