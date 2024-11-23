2 killed, 1 injured when Civil Air Patrol plane crashes during training exercise in Colorado

By Michelle Watson and Taylor Galgano, CNN

(CNN) — A Civil Air Patrol plane crashed during a training exercise in northern Colorado on Saturday, killing two people and injuring another person, authorities said.

The Cessna 182 aircraft crashed in Larimer County, Colorado, while participating in a search and rescue training exercise, according to a Civil Air Patrol news release.

“I’m saddened to hear of the loss of two dedicated Civil Air Patrol members, Pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten, who lost their lives in today’s crash and my thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

The plane’s co-pilot was also injured in the crash and airlifted by the Colorado Army National Guard to a medical facility to receive care, according to the governor’s statement.

The plane’s passengers had “served the Civil Air Patrol as volunteers who wanted to help make Colorado a better, safer place for all,” the governor said. “The State of Colorado is grateful for their commitment to service and it will not be forgotten.”

The aircraft crashed in a remote location in the Storm Mountain area around 11:12 a.m. MST, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on X it’s investigating the incident. CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to see if it’s also investigating the crash.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. Civil Air Patrol said it will cooperate with the NTSB’s investigation to learn more about what contributed to the incident.

Major General Laura Clellan, who oversees the Colorado Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, said she was devastated by the loss Saturday.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families of those involved in the crash. I would also like to thank all of the first responders who assisted with rescue efforts,” Clellan said.

The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the US Air Force and nonprofit organization. Its Colorado wing operates in the Rocky Mountain region, conducting search-and-rescue operations to find lost hikers, hunters and downed aircraft, and transporting emergency personnel and medical materials.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, members, and friends affected by this tragic event,” said Maj. Gen. Regena Aye, national commander of Civil Air Patrol. “Our members serve because they care about America’s communities. Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed to ensuring their safety and security.”

CNN’s Natalie Barr contributed to this report.