Trump names former NFL player Scott Turner as his pick for HUD secretary

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has named former NFL player and White House official Scott Turner to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

During Trump’s first term, Turner served as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

Trump, in announcing his selection Friday night, said Turner helped in that role “to lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities,” adding: “Those efforts, working together with former HUD Secretary, Ben Carson, were maximized by Scott’s guidance in overseeing 16 Federal Agencies which implemented more than 200 policy actions furthering Economic Development.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

