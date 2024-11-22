Man’s beer igloo goes viral after first snow of the season

By Elyssa Kaufman

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood made the most of the city’s first snowfall of the season.

A photo of a snow-made Old Style beer igloo posted on X, formally known as Twitter, has been viewed over 1.4 million times Friday morning. The windowsill cooler was located in Portage Park, where snow totals reached 4 inches on Thursday.

One fan of the Chicago cooler post commented, “Nice job but you forgot the Malort!” Another said, “Get this man an Italian beef.”

The beer igloo creator, known as Cat Fedoras on X, responded he only brings out the Malort on Fridays.

He shared an update hours later saying, “Melted faster than the Bears playoff chances.” CBS News Chicago will work to confirm his prediction as the Bears take on the Vikings on Sunday.

The first snowfall event of the season Thursday delivered widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches, and up to 4 inches in parts of Chicago and Lake County.

A total of 4.2 inches of snow fell in north suburban Evanston, 4 inches in Chicago’s Edgewater and West Ridge neighborhoods and north suburban Wauconda, 3.9 inches in Bull Valley in McHenry County, and 3.7 inches in north suburban Lake Bluff.

At O’Hare International Airport, where Chicago’s official snow totals are measured, a total of 2.7 inches fell on Thursday, making it the snowiest day since Jan. 12. Midway International Airport saw 2.4 inches.

For areas in Northwest Indiana near Gary, Valparaiso and Rensselaer, higher snow totals of over 3 inches were expected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.