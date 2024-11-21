The School Buzz: Widefield D3 sends three teams to robotics state championships

Skip to Content
Widefield D3 sends three teams to robotics state championships

Published 7:17 AM

28 teams went head to head at Janitell Junior High School recently for the first Lego League El Paso Qualifier. 12 of those teams were from Widefield D-3, and three qualified for the station championships in Denver next month.

The competition is extensive. It requires students to design a robot, program it and then complete several challenges within two and a half minutes.

"It is so important. Everything in our lives is driven by coding. And of course, robotics are heavily involved in our everyday interactions. Our kids need to be literate in coding and how to work with robotics in order to function in the world as it evolves and changes," said Terri Brungardt, a D-3 spokesperson.

The three teams that qualified for State came out of French Elementary, King Elementary and James Madison Charter Academy. They will compete on December 7.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado.

