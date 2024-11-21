Suspect and K9 shot after chase over stolen SUV in Madera County, officials say

By Kate Nemarich

MADERA COUNTY, California (KFSN) — An investigation is underway after a suspect and a K9 were injured in a shooting in Madera County on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 4 pm on Road 425B in Oakhurst.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Allen Scott Williams, was driving a stolen SUV when he hit several cars.

That’s when the owner of the SUV called the sheriff’s office, reporting every move to dispatch.

The civilian chase and accidents left crime scenes along Highway 41 and Road 425b, with the biggest of all near Deerview Lane.

That’s where the sheriff says Williams drove through a property and down a steep embankment before ditching the car.

As deputies pulled up to the scene, Sheriff Pogue says Williams ran.

“As they get out of the car, he takes off running,” Sheriff Pogue explained.

“The there’s evidence at the scene, to support that the suspect produced a shotgun and actually fired upon our K9 Obie.”

Deputies fired back. hitting Williams.

The sheriff says then the deputies jumped into action.

One is a trained EMT who tended to Williams on scene.

It was a good Samaritan witness who took K9 Obie to a waiting deputy, who then rushed the dog to a Fresno Veterinary ER.

Williams is well known to local law enforcement.

Before Wednesday, the Mariposa local was on felony probation for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

He had two warrants out for his arrest in Mariposa for violation of probation and assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams is expected to make a full recovery.

Obie will likely have to stay in the veterinary hospital for the next several days, but he also expected to fully recover.

The Madera Police Department and district attorney will be investigating the shooting and making sure department protocol was followed.

