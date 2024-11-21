Prisoner captured after brief escape in western New Mexico

Skip to Content
    GALLUP, New Mexico (KOAT) — An inmate was returned to custody by police after escaping a jail in western New Mexico. It happened around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

A Gallup police officer found a man in an orange jumpsuit leaving the McKinley County Adult Detention Center. This led to a pursuit, where inmate Johnathan Natanabah was rearrested, according to police.

Natanabah was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Wednesday. He will face an escape from jail charge.

