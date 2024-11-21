Osceola 14-year-old dead; mom accused of holding her head underwater

By Web staff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A woman was arrested in Osceola County on Wednesday after deputies say she held her 14-year-old daughter’s head underwater in a bathtub.

In a news conference, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the girl did not survive, but they are still working to confirm the cause of death.

When deputies arrived at the home in Poinciana, the sheriff alleges deputies had to wrestle a hammer from the hands of 35-year-old Kelsey , the victim’s mother.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Giselle Glover.

Witnesses, which include another child and a roommate, allegedly told deputies after they arrived that the woman’s 14-year-old daughter was unresponsive in a bathroom.

“Witnesses also told deputies that they saw Ms. Glover holding her 14-year-old daughter’s head underwater in the bathtub,” Lopez said. “They tried to stop her but were not successful. Eventually, Ms. Glover began attacking and chasing these witnesses around the house with a hammer, which led them to call also 911.”

The girl was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The neighbors we spoke with didn’t know the family, but they said they had seen law enforcement at the home before.

But the sheriff said the only previous domestic issue with the family he knew of was when Kelsey Glover was accused of battering the children’s father.

The sheriff described Kelsey Glover as uncooperative and said they did not yet know what started the tragic series of events that left 14-year-old Giselle Glover dead, but they are still investigating.

“What happened to her is unimaginable, and we are determined to get justice for Giselle,” Lopez said.

The sheriff says Kelsey Glover is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He said once an exact cause of death is determined, more charges could be added.

Kelsey Glover, 35, has no criminal history, Lopez said.

