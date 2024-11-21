Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert reprised their ‘Mean Girls’ roles and it was so fetch

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert have new roles they are promoting, which allowed them to bless us with some nostalgia.

The pair appeared Wednesday on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” where he got them to reenact the cafeteria scene from their iconic 2004 film “Mean Girls” as part of his Clubhouse Playhouse” segment.

While Lohan reprised her role as Cady and Chabert as Gretchen, Cohen offered an assist by donning former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kim Zolciak-Bierman’s old wig to read the lines of Regina George, the character played by Rachel McAdams in the original movie.

Cohen also let Lohan know that her dad, Michael Lohan, had actually ended up in a viral scene from “RHOA” years ago because he was at the restaurant where some of the reality show’s cast members got into an argument.

“Wait, really?” Lohan asked incredulously. “My dad was there?”

That fact appeared to tickle Lohan almost as much as the sight of Cohen in a wig.

The trio made it through the scene despite the giggles.

A viewer asked Lohan if she would be open to doing a reboot of “The Parent Trap” in which she play the mom to the twin characters she portrayed as a child star in 1998.

“I mean if [director] Nancy Meyers was a part of that, yeah,” Lohan said. “Yeah. I would never say no to Nancy.”

Cohen referred to that beloved movie as “perfect” and Lohan agreed.

Lohan stars in the Netflix film “Our Little Secret,” which starts streaming November 27. Chabert currently stars in “Hot Frosty” on Netflix, which has gone viral with its romantic take on the “Frosty the Snowman” story, co-starring “Schitt’s Creek” actor Dustin Milligan as the snowman.

