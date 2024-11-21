Australian backpacker dies as countries warn of suspected methanol poisonings in Laos

By Helen Regan and Isaac Yee, CNN

(CNN) — An Australian teenager has died and another is fighting for her life after drinking suspected tainted alcohol in Laos, as a growing list of countries warned of multiple poisonings linked to a tourist town in the Southeast Asian country.

Bianca Jones, 19, had been on life support in critical condition for several days in neighboring Thailand after being evacuated from Laos following a night out. Her friend, Holly Bowles, also 19, remains on life support in a Bangkok hospital, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

Jones’ death is the latest in a spate of suspected methanol poisonings of foreigners in Vang Vieng, a popular destination for young international backpackers.

On Thursday, the US State Department confirmed to CNN that an American citizen had died in the town. It did not give a reason for the person’s death but said the US was “closely monitoring the situation and providing consular assistance.”

Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said two Danish nationals had died in Laos but gave no further details.

Poisoning from methanol can cause nausea, vomiting and heart or respiratory failure, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The clear liquid is typically used in cleaning fluids but sometimes illegally added to alcoholic drinks as a cheap way to increase their volume.

The extent of the suspected poisonings is unclear and there has been no information released by authorities in Laos, a small, landlocked nation that is currently hosting a gathering of Southeast Asian defense ministers joined by the US defense secretary.

It is believed that several other people have been affected by tainted drinks.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to one of its nationals who reported feeling unwell “and may be a victim of methanol poisoning in Laos.”

“Travelers are advised to be cautious about consuming alcoholic beverages, particularly cocktails and drinks made with spirits that may have been adulterated with harmful substances,” it said.

The British Embassy in Laos said it was providing consular assistance to British nationals “following an incident” in the country.

New Zealand joins Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada in updating their travel advice warning citizens to be cautious while drinking in the Southeast Asian country.

“In November 2024, several foreigners in Vang Vieng have been victims of suspected methanol-adulterated alcohol poisoning,” the Canadian government said. The UK Foreign Office said, “There have been deaths and cases of serious illness caused by alcoholic drinks containing methanol.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Jones’ death in parliament Thursday, saying “our first thoughts in this moment are with her family and friends who are grieving a terrible and cruel loss.”

“This is every parent’s very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure,” he added.

A statement from Jones’ family before her death said, “We want to ensure no other family is forced to endure the anguish we are going through,” according to Nine News. “We hope the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened as soon as possible.”

A major investigation is underway in Laos, Nine News reported.

Backpacking hot spot

The Australian teens, both from Melbourne, were enjoying a backpacking holiday when they became ill after a night out in Vang Vieng.

The picturesque rural town in northern Laos has long been a popular backpacking spot. For many years, it was renowned for being a major party destination, known for excessive drinking, the easy availability of drugs and river tubing linked to a string of fatalities.

In 2012, the government shuttered most of the problematic bars and activities and reinvented the town as an eco-paradise and adventure travel hub, though its party reputation remains.

The women were staying at a hostel and reportedly had been drinking there and at a nearby bar on November 11, Nine News reported. According to the Associated Press, the women had joined other guests for free shots of alcohol offered by the hostel before going out for the night.

After becoming ill, the two friends didn’t leave their room for 24 hours and failed to check out as scheduled, according to Nine News. They were taken to a hospital in Laos before being transferred to Thailand, where they were treated in two separate hospitals, AP reported.

It is believed the women drank alcohol tainted with methanol, though the source of the drinks is unclear.

Methanol can make people feel inebriated and has been used in the manufacture of counterfeit replicas of well-known alcohol brands or illegal local spirits, like vodka, the British Foreign Office warned.

Laos, one of the poorest countries in Southeast Asia, has been hit hard by skyrocketing inflation in recent years. Tourism is a key source of revenue for the country’s struggling economy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.