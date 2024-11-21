75-year-old victim’s grandson charged with her murder, burglarizing her home in South Pasadena

By Dean Fioresi

PASADENA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged two men, one of which being the grandson of the victim, for murdering and burglarizing the home of a 75-year-old South Pasadena woman in June.

Bikramjot Singh Padda, 28, and Josh Edward Atkins, 44, were both charged with murder and first-degree burglary with a person present on Wednesday for the incident that took place on June 4 at a home in the 800 block of Brent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say that Padda, the victim’s grandson, and Atkins killed Susan Miller inside of her home by stabbing her multiple times in the upper body at around 3:30 a.m. that morning.

Deputies were called to the scene at around 8:45 p.m. that evening, at which point she had already died, prosecutors said. Her body was reportedly discovered by her grandchildren when they went to check on her welfare.

The criminal complaint alleges that Atkins personally used a knife to commit the crime, and that another person other than the alleged accomplice was also present during the burglary.

Jail records show that Padda was initially detained by investigators but released two days later with no charges filed. He was re-arrested on Saturday.

Atkins was arrested on Nov. 12 in the Santa Clarita Valley, the jail records show. Both are being held on nearly $2 million bail. They are scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 19 in downtown Los Angeles.

“Our hearts are with Ms. Susan Miller’s loved ones as they continue to navigate this senseless violence and loss,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “The loss is made even more painful by the fact that one of the defendants involved is the victim’s grandson.”

