Tourist slashed in face on Upper West Side; police searching for suspect

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a slashing on the Upper West Side.

It happened near 114 W. 86th Street Wednesday morning just before 10:30 a.m.

The victim, a 55-year-old man believed to be a tourist, was slashed in the face and ear.

He was treated at nearby Mount Sinai Hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt and dark colored sweats. He ran away on West 86th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

