SEPTA and unions reach contract agreement, avoiding a strike in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — SEPTA and the unions representing suburban and city transit workers have come to a tentative 1-year agreement, avoiding a transit strike in the Philadelphia region.

Action News has learned Wednesday that the agreement includes a 5% wage increase, as well as a pension increase. However, there were no concessions to healthcare.

They also made “significant improvements” in safety, including a pilot program on eight buses for bulletproof enclosures around drivers.

The unions’ executive boards will now send the agreement to their members.

A ratification vote for TWU Local 234, the union representing SEPTA workers in the city, will be held on Dec. 6.

Local 234 represents more than 4,500 SEPTA workers, operating buses, subway lines and trolleys in the city, who have been working on an expired contract.

Union President Brian Pollitt said during a news conference on Wednesday that a strike was close, but both sides kept working to get a deal done.

He added that avoiding a strike was a priority, as public transit is a “necessary need” for so many, including students, workers, and families.

“We got a fair deal, and now we need to focus on making sure SEPTA stays strong for everyone who depends on it,” Pollitt said.

SEPTA’s interim general manager, Scott Sauer, thanked both sides for their hard work and commitment to reaching a deal.

“This agreement is fair to our hardworking frontline employees and responsible to the customers and taxpayers,” Sauer said.

The other union involved, SMART Local 1594, represents 350 workers who operate the Norristown High-Speed Line and the majority of suburban bus routes – mainly in Delaware County – and two trolley lines there.

On Tuesday, three large unions in greater Philadelphia – including the two SEPTA unions – threatened to strike at the same time in a move that could “shut the region down,” according to one union president.

The potential stoppages could have affected more than 700,000 daily transit riders and services in the city of Philadelphia, including sanitation.

SEPTA is facing a $240 million deficit after COVID relief funds expired. A bill to fund SEPTA is stalled in the state Senate, but Gov. Josh Shapiro says his administration may intervene.

“I want to make very clear, I will not let SEPTA fail,” Shapiro said earlier this week.

Both SEPTA and the unions say the budget crisis is the next priority.

“We worked in tandem back then and were going to continue working in tandem in hopes we get transit funding so we won’t be back at this place next year,” Pollitt said.

“That structural deficit has to be plugged and it’s going to take legislative action to do that,” Sauer said.

