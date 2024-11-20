By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

WESTMINSTER, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Local News Man allegedly stabbed while defending his daughter from homeless woman in Westminster, police say losangeles By Dean Fioresi

Updated on: November 19, 2024 / 11:14 PM PST / KCAL News

A man was stabbed while defending his daughter from an allegedly armed homeless woman in Westminster over the weekend, police say.

It happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Westminster Civic Center, which is located in the 8200 block of Westminster Boulevard, according to a statement from the Westminster Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. They rendered aid until Orange County Fire Authority paramedics arrived.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives learned that the victim and his daughter were walking through the courtyard when a bottle was thrown at them by an unknown woman. Shortly afterwards, the woman began walking towards the pair while brandishing a knife, police say.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Victoria Vu, attempted to stab the child “at which point her father shielded her,” WPD’s statement said. “In doing so, Vu stabbed the adult victim in the hand and leg.”

After stabbing the man, police say that Vu walked away but remained in the area. They were able to find her moments later, allegedly recovering the knife that was used in the assault and taking her into custody.

They’re working to determine what motivated the assault. In the meantime, she’s been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, child endangerment and possession of a switchblade.

“The victim indicated that an unknown member of the public stepped in between the suspect and victim at some point during the altercation and may have prevented further injuries to the victims,” police said.

Anyone who has more information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact WPD detectives at (714) 548-3724.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.