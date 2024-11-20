Man accused of killing doctor in front of their 3-year-old daughter in Barrington, Illinois

By Web staff

BARRINGTON, Illinois (WBBM) — A man has been charged with murder in a shooting that killed a doctor in Barrington this past weekend.

William Zientek, 46, stands charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Dr. Olga Duchon.

Duchon, a well-respected endrocrinologist, was the featured speaker at a discussion with members of the Ukrainian Medical Association on weight loss medication not long before she was killed.

At Zientek’s first court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors said the crime happened in front of their 3-year-old daughter.

Investigators used the camera on Duchon’s Tesla to track her movements that day.

Prosecutors said Zientek lured Duchon to his home in Barrington on Sunday on the grounds of having a face-to-face talk. Once she was inside, he allegedly hit Duchon in the head with a baseball bat, fracturing her skull.

Zientek then allegedly shot Duchon in the chest. Prosecutors said he called police and admitted to the crime, claiming self-defense, accusing Duchon of having a weapon.

Duchon, 42, was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

The gun used to kill Duchon was a weapon Zientek had reported stolen more than three years ago.

In court, the judge assigned to Zientek’s case said his relationship with Duchon ended in 2021, and Dushon worked to get his guns taken away.

Court records show Duchon filed for an order of protection in November 2021, saying she found multiple handguns Zientek owned in their home. Duchon said she was scared for the safety of both herself and their daughter.

At his first court appearance on the murder charges, a judge ordered Zientek held in jail while he awaits trial. He also may not have any contact with members of Duchon’s family, including his own child. He’s due back in court next month.

