James Harden’s Thirteen: Serving Community and Cuisine with Impact This Thanksgiving

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

November 20, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — When NBA superstar James Harden isn’t dominating the court, he’s making an impact off it—and this Thanksgiving, he’s doing just that. Harden’s acclaimed restaurant, Thirteen, is teaming up with his Impact13 Foundation and the No Script Nonprofit to give back to the Houston community in a big way. On Saturday, November 23, 2024, Thirteen will host a Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway at its Midtown Houston location, providing free turkeys, chickens, and dinner sides to families in need.

The event, held from 10 AM to 1 PM at 1911 Bagby Street, is a drive-thru distribution open to anyone in need, on a first-come, first-served basis. Each vehicle will receive a family dinner gift pack, complete with a choice of a whole turkey or chicken, fresh produce, canned goods, and beverages—everything needed to prepare a full Thanksgiving feast.

Giving Thanks by Giving Back

James Harden has long made it his mission to uplift the Houston community, and this collaboration between Thirteen, Impact13, and No Script Nonprofit exemplifies that commitment. Both Thirteen and Impact13 have been serving the community since 2021, and with the addition of No Script Nonprofit, their collective efforts aim to address food insecurity and inspire kindness during the holiday season.

“At its core, Thanksgiving is about coming together and supporting one another,” says a spokesperson for Thirteen. “This giveaway isn’t just about food—it’s about hope, compassion, and the power of community.”

Thirteen: More Than Just a Restaurant

Thirteen isn’t just a hotspot for Houston foodies—it’s a cultural gem. Known for its innovative cuisine, luxurious ambiance, and top-tier service, the restaurant recently underwent a stunning redesign. Highlights include an elegant dining room, a show-stopping centerpiece bar, private VIP event rooms, and a reimagined menu led by renowned Chef Sidd. Inspired by Harden’s global travels, the menu blends food, art, and culture into a sophisticated yet approachable dining experience.

Pair that with a curated cocktail program and a boutique wine list selected by an award-winning sommelier, and you have a destination that’s redefining Houston’s dining scene.

A Community-Centered Vision

While Thirteen dazzles with its culinary offerings, Harden’s heart lies in community impact. Events like the Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway reflect his dedication to creating meaningful change, especially in historically underserved communities. The event is a testament to Harden’s belief that no one should have to face the holidays hungry or alone.

The giveaway is open to all Houston-area families in need, reinforcing the message that help is available to anyone who seeks it.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 23, 2024, and head to Thirteen by James Harden for this incredible community event. Whether you’re a family in need or a supporter of Harden’s vision, this is a chance to witness the transformative power of generosity.

For more information, visit 13htx.com or email info@13htx.com. Together, let’s make this Thanksgiving one to remember.

