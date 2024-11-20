Broncos players are impressed with Raiders Nation
The Denver Broncos will play the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Broncos have never won in Vegas. The Broncos players we spoke with say they are impressed with Raiders Nation creativity.
