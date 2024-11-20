Case of whooping cough confirmed at high school in Montgomery County



By Bryanna Gallagher

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — The principal of Upper Merion Area High School sent out a letter to parents Tuesday night notifying them of a whooping cough case.

The case was reported to the Montgomery County Office of Public Health on Monday.

The medical term for whooping cough is pertussis, which is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be spread through coughing or sneezing.

“Whooping cough is what we consider a reportable disease. So, the health department will get involved in documented cases of whooping cough to make sure all individuals that could be impacted are treated,” explained Dr. Elana McDonald, a board-certified pediatrician.

“It basically starts off as a routine cold within the first week or so then it develops into coughing fits. Our goal is to try and identify the individual who has it as soon as possible get them treated then get close contacts treated,” explained Dr. McDonald.

The highly contagious bacterial infection can be passed on from individuals very easily.

She said treatment includes an antibiotic and isolation for five days.

A new report by the CDC shows the number of confirmed cases across the country is five times higher than this time last year. That statistic is even higher in Pennsylvania.

“Make sure your child and adults in the school are up to date on vaccines. We have a very effective vaccine for pertussis,” Dr. McDonald stated.

If you think your child has been exposed or starts developing symptoms you should contact your healthcare provider.

