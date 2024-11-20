Attack on gardeners in Tracy believed to be racially motivated, police say

By Lindsay Weber

TRACY, California (KCRA) — The Tracy Police Department said a man who shot at two gardeners with a BB gun Monday was motivated by the victims’ race.

Officers responded to the incident in the 1100 block of Dominique Drive around 1 p.m.

The two victims had minor injuries and did not require medical attention, the police department said.

Officials said the investigation led them to a residence across the street from where the attack happened and their suspect, 38-year-old Leonardo Cabral.

As officers tried to contact Cabral, they learned he had a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer from a neighboring law enforcement agency.

Officials said Cabral refused to exit the residence, prompting a response from Special Weapons and Tactics and the crisis negotiations team.

Eventually, the crisis negotiations team was able to safely talk Cabral out of the residence, officials said.

He was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and violating civil rights by force or threat of force.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department at 209-831-6550.

