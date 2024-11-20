Asheville residents, schools proceed with caution after return of potable water

By Ed DiOrio

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The return of potable water to Asheville didn’t mean everyone started drinking from the tap on Monday.

“I was in line at the Red Cross to get more water,” resident Jessica Johnson said. “I got the news and kind of cheered in my car. I still got the water. I’m still a little weary of heavy metals and lead contamination. I live in a home that was built before 1988. So, I’m a little trepidation about the water.”

Johnson’s not alone in her worries.

“If I’m using a dishwasher, it has to be on a sanitized setting,” East Asheville resident Steven Goldstein said. “That takes two and half hours. I’m a little cautious about doing laundry. I’m doing it, but I look at stuff when it’s done to see if it appears clean. I’ll trust it when it’s clear and looks good. Then I’ll be cautious about it.”

It’s not just everyday people who are proceeding with caution.

“For us, it just means that we can move up the timeline a little bit faster,” Asheville City Schools (ACS) Chief of Operations April Dockery. “We are still going to rely on our bottled water for our staff and students until we can ensure that all our lines have been flushed and we can do another round of lead testing. That, particularly, will be for our older buildings.”

What ACS students have become accustomed to is what’s going to continue for the near future.

When it comes to preparing food, the school’s nutrition department is still serving grab-n-go meals. That falls in line with the Buncombe County Health and Human Services protocols.

This is only the third week back to class from the break following Helene. So, the schools have the resources to make it more weeks.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to [use city water] by the time we return from winter break,” Dockery said. “That’s kind of our initial timeline. If we can do it faster, we certainly will. We want to be slow and ensure the safety of our staff and students.”

However, some are already back to their normal routine.

“The first time I washed my hands, I felt like there was a step missing,” resident Jeri Krassner said Tuesday. “Then I remembered that I don’t have to do that step. I mean, there’s always a part of you that’ll think about testing and stuff like that. But I’m just so happy to have it. You forgot how easy it was.”

Downtown buildings like the Kimpton Hotel Arras have already begun emptying their containers to switch to the city’s supply — another welcome site for everyone.

“Fifty-three days without water is something I never want to do again,” Johnson said. “Trying to figure out all these extra steps has been stressful. The simple difference between hitting the tap to feed the dog versus popping open a box of water is just a breath of fresh air.”

“There’s nothing I love more now than having the water just run over my hands,” Krassner said. “Happy days are here again.”

