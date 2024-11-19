The Blueprint for Democracy: Insights from the Ethnic Media Services Panel on the 2024 Elections

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

November 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the United States grapples with the ever-evolving political landscape, the Ethnic Media Services panel, “Insights on 2024 Elections—Who Voted, Why, and What Results Could Mean,” offers a beacon of understanding. This national Zoom briefing brought together leading experts and journalists to dissect voting trends among diverse communities, while uncovering the undercurrents shaping the American electorate.

The virtual roundtable was a powerhouse of voices, featuring Kelly Dittmar of Rutgers University, Professor Robert Pape of the University of Chicago, John C. Yang of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Vanessa Cardenas of America’s Voice, and Ben Jealous of the Sierra Club. These experts provided an unvarnished look at the issues influencing voters—from the enduring impact of race, gender, and religion to the resurgence of political extremism. For Houston Style Magazine’s readers, these insights are a clarion call to action: to safeguard democracy by amplifying diverse voices and participating in shaping the nation’s future.

The Evolution of a Multiracial Democracy

According to Professor Robert Pape, the narrative that America’s demographic shift toward a multiracial society would automatically benefit progressives has been challenged. The 2024 elections witnessed Donald Trump forging a multiracial coalition, particularly with blue-collar Hispanic voters. “Almost half of this demographic voted for Trump, defying expectations,” Pape noted. He attributed this shift to values deeply rooted in family, religion, and resistance to progressive policies.

But this coalition also exposes fissures. While communities of color lean Democratic, Pape emphasized the GOP’s calculated pivot to these voters, underscoring the fragile state of the nation’s democracy. His warning of a “tinderbox of political violence” reflects the urgency for Democrats to prioritize unity and proactive engagement with these communities.

Women: The Backbone of Democratic Success

Kelly Dittmar provided a sharp analysis of gender dynamics in voting, noting, “Women have been more likely than men to support the Democratic candidate since 1980.” In 2024, over 90% of Black women—the most reliable Democratic voters—cast their ballots for Kamala Harris, tipping the scales in key battleground states.

However, the data reveals a persistent challenge: white women have predominantly supported Republican candidates since 2004, with a split along educational lines. College-educated white women are increasingly aligning with Democrats, while non-college-educated white women remain steadfastly Republican. Dittmar’s conclusion? “America can elect a woman president, but misogyny and systemic racism remain formidable barriers.”

The Rising Asian American Electorate

John C. Yang highlighted the meteoric rise of Asian American political participation. “We’re seeing record numbers of Asian Americans running for office and engaging in civic life,” Yang shared. This demographic’s growing influence underscores the importance of inclusive policymaking that addresses immigration, education, and economic equity.

Standing Against Fear and Division

Vanessa Cardenas tackled the GOP’s hardline stance on immigration, pointing readers to resources like InformedImmigrant.com for practical guidance. Her message was clear: communities must organize, resist fear tactics, and champion inclusive policies. “The fight for immigrant rights is the fight for America’s soul,” she affirmed.

A Call to Action for Houston Style Readers

Houston Style Magazine has long been a voice for marginalized communities, and the 2024 elections present a pivotal moment. The insights shared during the Ethnic Media Services panel are more than observations; they are a call to action. It is imperative for readers to engage in the political process, uplift diverse voices, and advocate for policies that reflect the values of equity and inclusion.

As we navigate this post-election landscape, the road ahead is clear. Democracy thrives when all voices are heard, and Houston Style Magazine stands at the forefront, amplifying the stories that matter most.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611