‘Thank God they saved his life’: Bodycam video shows first responders rescuing man, dog from apartment fire in Hialeah

By Sheldon Fox, Chantal Cook

Click here for updates on this story

HIALEAH, Florida (WSVN) — Bodycam video shows the heroic efforts of police and fire rescue crews working together to pull an unconscious man to safety and help several others escape.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment located at 460 East 23rd Street around 9:30 p.m., Saturday.

Bodycam video shows police and first responders at the doorway of the burning apartment where lives needed saving.

“When he thought that there was just no more hope, nothing else they could do, he decided to risk his life, go in there, find him and start dragging him out,” said Hialeah Police Department Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

At least one officer is seen entering the apartment, battling flames and toxic smoke, searching for any victims still inside.

“Searching the apartment, in the dark, in the smoke, finding him on the floor unconscious,” said Rodriguez.

A man was lying on the floor, unresponsive, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Luckily, the officer was able to drag the man out of the burning apartment.

“They start working on him,” said Rodriguez. “Right in front of the front door.”

While the man was on the ground, rescue crews started doing CPR on him.

At the end of the bodycam video, you can see the man being carried down the stairs, to get him to nearby ambulances.

“They’re giving him CPR, they’re able to get a pulse, and then they pick him up, and they decide to just run him down three flights of stairs to an awaiting ambulance,” said Rodriguez.

The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

“Thank God they saved his life,” said Rodriguez.

Another victim from the building was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center and two others were transported to a nearby hospital.

In total, four victims were rescued, according to officials.

“Firefighters, Hialeah firefighters, those brave men and women, they run inside and they’re able to find the man’s dog,” said Rodriguez.

A German Shepherd was also rescued and treated for smoke inhalation. The owner said the dog has been struggling but will pull through.

7News cameras captured the dog back on its paws on Sunday.

Officials said a faulty, portable A/C unit inside an apartment could have been the cause of the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.