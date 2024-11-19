Shake Shack cheeseburgers to be served in first class on Delta flights

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.

The airline announced a “first-of-its-kind partnership” with Shake Shack to serve the chain’s cheeseburgers in first class on long-distance domestic flights beginning December 1 on flights out of Delta’s hub in Boston and expanding to other cities throughout 2025.

In recent years, airlines have been bolstering their on-board food and beverage options as customers return to the skies in record numbers following the height of Covid-19. For example, Alaska Airlines created a hot coffee that tastes better in the skies, while United Airlines added cold brew coffee from Illy.

Of course, Delta isn’t adding grills to its planes. Rather, the cheeseburgers are cooked on the ground “following Shake Shack’s specifications” and reheated onboard in an oven, a Delta spokesperson told CNN. Customers can add toppings, like pickles and lettuce, plus the chain’s ShackSauce, which will all be served on the side.

Shake Shack’s crinkle cut fries won’t be coming on board, however. The burgers will be served with potato chips, a small Caesar salad and a chocolate brownie “reminiscent of Shack Attack flavors from some of the brand’s dessert offerings,” the airline said.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food — our customers know that, which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack,” said Stephanie Laster, managing director of onboard service for Delta, in a press release.

Delta has served a generic cheeseburger in first class over the past few years to mostly positive reviews online. And it’s not the first airline to partner with a burger chain — United Airlines once served McDonald’s Happy Meals in the 1990s.

The partnership between Delta and Shake Shack marks an expansion of the airline’s relationship with celebrated chef Danny Meyer, who founded the burger brand in 2004. He also operates Union Square Hospitality Group, which has made other menu items for Delta.

