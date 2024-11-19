RIP fall, life-changing face transplant, extravagant weddings: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! One person has died and more than a dozen have been hospitalized because of an E. coli outbreak linked to bagged organic carrots. Experts explain what you need to know about the symptoms and how the bacteria spread.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ RIP fall: If you feel cheated out of the crisp autumn weather, you’re not alone. This fall is on pace to be one of — if not the warmest — on record across the Lower 48 states. Meteorologists say it’s a sign of things to come.

2️⃣ Money matters: Concerns about inflation and the cost of living were central to Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election. Here are seven ways his administration could affect your personal finances.

3️⃣ ‘Just a miracle’: Derek Pfaff managed to survive a suicide attempt, and in the years that followed he underwent 58 facial reconstructive surgeries and had trouble chewing and speaking. He just received an innovative face transplant that changed his life.

4️⃣ ‘Iron butt’ travelers: Young people in China are ditching airplanes and choosing to travel long distances on buses and trains instead. The trips can be grueling and uncomfortable, but they’re appealing for those who have more free time than money.

5️⃣ Extravagant nuptials: Weddings used to be simple. Now they’ve become expensive, over-the-top affairs — and not just for the couple. CNN’s Leah Asmelash explains why guests increasingly are feeling financially strained.

Watch this

👀 Up in the air: More than 20 amusement park guests were stuck for hours when a ride malfunctioned at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. They were eventually lowered to safety.

Top headlines

• Trump names Dr. Oz to head Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

• Manhattan DA agrees to postpone Trump’s sentencing in hush money case but opposes dismissal

• A once-in-a-decade bomb cyclone is taking shape off the West Coast

$25 million

🏙️ That’s the asking price for a lavish gold-domed penthouse with 360-degree views of New York City — take a look.

Check this out

🚆 Garden party: Britain, the birthplace of rail transportation, will get its first luxury sleeper train next year. The Britannic Explorer will feature botanical themes inspired by the scenery beyond the windows.

Celebrity corner

⭐ ‘That wasn’t real life’: Actress Nicole Kidman debunked the theory that one of her most famous memes shows the moment she finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise.

Quiz time

⛪ A New York City priest was stripped of his duties after allowing which pop singer to film provocative scenes for a music video in his church?

﻿A. Lady Gaga

B. Katy Perry

C. Miley Cyrus

D. Sabrina Carpenter

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: A cash-strapped county in Washington state is touting the benefits of a 32-hour workweek. Besides saving money, it has had a positive effect on recruiting and retention. Employees say they’re enjoying the work-life balance.

