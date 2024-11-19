Billy Corgan explains why he wants to win auction of Courtney Love ‘Violet’ lyrics

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Billy Corgan is hoping to win something his ex-girlfriend Courtney Love is auctioning.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman recently posted a video about a hard copy of the “Violet” lyrics, which Love is auctioning to benefit the Ellis Park Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Now, it’s made a lot of press this week that this auction’s going off, so I’ve actually bought my ticket because I’d like to win these lyrics,” he said in the video. “I think it’s about a guy I know a little bit and I’d love to put that on my wall.”

Many fans believe Corgan inspired the song as he and Love briefly dated in the early 1990s.

Love recently addressed that while talking to NME.

“It’s not just about Billy Corgan, as many might assume; it’s about sitting on the fire escape of his flat, sipping cheap wine and taking a Vicodin (oh, to be young!) while the Chicago sun sets, leaving behind a bejeweled amethyst sky,” she told the publication.

“Violet” was released by Love’s band Hole in 1994.

In Corgan’s video, he included text over part which read: “She forgot to mention that I wrote one of the heart-rending couplets contained therein. But I will always love this song. Love you Court.”

The auction runs through December 15.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.