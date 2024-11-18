La Vergne dad bringing Christmas Joy with holiday tradition honoring late daughter



By Aaron Cantrell

LA VERGNE, Tennessee (WTVF) — For many Middle Tennessee families, the holiday season is in full swing. While some may think it’s too early to put up lights and decorations, for one La Vergne family, there’s a deeper meaning behind the festive display.

In the back of a subdivision on Ash Circle, Brad Henn is busy preparing his massive Christmas display.

“I’m going to get another strand of lights,” Henn said, as he worked on setting up the elaborate decoration that includes happy gingerbread figures, Santa and his reindeer, and thousands of lights.

Each year, the display gets bigger.

“Each year it’s grown more and more. Now we’re up to three-quarter million lights,” said Henn, London’s dad.

With help from companies providing lifts and discounted lights, Henn and his family— including his nephew Caleb—are working around the clock to get everything ready.

But for Henn, this tradition almost didn’t happen this year.

“I was thinking about not doing it this year. Somewhere along the line, I lost my joy in it all,” Henn admitted.

The chaos of designing the display had almost overshadowed the reason he started the tradition in the first place—his daughter, London.

“Her death happened in the neighborhood that we lived in. That whole community rallied around us with the loss and grief,” Henn recalled. London was just 21 months old when she died in a tragic accident.

That first Christmas after her death, Henn was unsure how to cope.

“I usually have another kid to buy Christmas gifts for, so I took that money and put it into Christmas lights,” he said.

Now, London’s radiant light lives on through the display that honors her memory.

“London was just a joy to be around. She knew no strangers. She would come up to anybody,” Henn said.

Even in her passing, London continues to spark joy around the globe, a reminder of the lasting impact of London’s Lights.

“When I see kids, I’m like that should be London. But it’s not. This is the beauty in the brokenness. It’s the purpose in the other side of the pain. The triumph after the tragedy,” Henn reflected.

London’s Lights will go live on November 25th. The event is free, but to help with traffic, a shuttle bus service is available at a low cost.

