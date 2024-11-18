Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball fined $100,000 for ‘offensive and derogatory’ phrase

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $100,000 for using what the NBA called “an offensive and derogatory comment” following his team’s 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Interviewed on the Hornets’ local FanDuel Sports Network, the 2022 All-Star was asked about how the team defended Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks’ last possession of the game.

“Yeah, we loaded up – no homo,” Ball replied. “But that’s what we wanted. Put the hand up, and then just live with the results.”

Following the Hornets’ 128-114 loss to the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, the 23-year-old spoke on the incident.

“Before we get started, I just want to address the comment yesterday,” he told reporters, per AP. “I really didn’t mean anything (by it) and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate.”

Hornets head coach Charles Lee told reporters that he had discussed the comment with Ball.

“As an organization, that is obviously not something we condone,” said Lee, per AP. “Our standards and what is required of our players in the environment we create is really important to us.

“I spoke to Melo and he’s obviously very apologetic. From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him, he loves everyone. He’s a joy to have around the facility and it’s not typically how he operates. He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward.

“He and I talked about it and he definitely said going forward, ‘I’m going to be better,’ and I want to see that happen,” Lee continued. “So for somebody to use those words and say that out of his mouth, we will make sure to hold him accountable to that.”

Ball, who is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 assists and five rebounds this season, is the latest NBA star to be fined for using derogatory language. In 2022, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 for using homophobic language in a post on his Instagram story.

A year before, Kevin Durant – then with the Brooklyn Nets – was fined $50,000 for using homophobic and misogynistic slurs in private messages with actor Michael Rapaport.

