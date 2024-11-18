British Airways hit by delays and disruption after ‘technical issue’

By Lauren Kent, CNN

London (CNN) — British Airways was hit with a technical failure for a few hours on Monday that appeared to have caused some delays and disruption to its flights across Europe.

As reports emerged on social media of flight delays and issues with the flag carrier’s website, a British Airways spokesperson said the airline was working to fix a “technical issue.”

“Our flights are currently operating, but are experiencing delays as our teams work to resolve a technical issue affecting some of our systems,” a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement.

Heathrow Airport, which is the airline’s main base in London, later said the technical issue affecting British Airways had been fixed and it was working to help the impacted British Airways passengers.

“The technical issue impacting British Airways has now been resolved. Our teams remain on hand to support British Airways to help passengers on their way as quickly as possible,” a Heathrow Airport spokesperson told CNN.

A London Gatwick Airport spokesperson said British Airways “had a short term issue” but no disruption was caused.

The airline, which is owned by International Airlines Group, has previously experienced technical issues that resulted in flight delays and cancellations. In 2019, British Airways canceled more than 100 flights after the airline’s computer systems crashed.

The 2019 cancellations hit thousands of travelers using London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports after check-in and flight start systems suffered a partial crash. Another 300 flights faced delays of up to an hour, according to the airline’s website at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

