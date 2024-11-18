Alamosa McDonald’s employees accused of fraud scheme to overcharge customers

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Alamosa Police Department is investigating two McDonald's employees who are accused of creating a scheme to double charge or overcharge customers.

According to the department, 19-year-old Nathaniel Gutierrez and 24-year-old Josiah Medina have been arrested after police say they received several calls about fraudulent charges.

The Alamosa Police Department says the duo used the Square payment app on their phones to create the fraudulent charges.

The police department says both face charges of identity theft, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, theft, and complicity.

According to the department, seven alleged victims have come forward.

If you suspect you may be a victim, you're encouraged to contact the Alamosa Police Department, Officer Fabian Juarez, through Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 719-589-5807 or the Alamosa Police Department at 719-589-2548.