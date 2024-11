COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At around 9:20 P.M. on Saturday, police went to the 2700 block of Dublin Boulevard to investigate an armed robbery.

Police found that the suspect had entered a business, shown a gun and taken an undetermined amount of cash from the store clerk.

Multiple businesses are on the 2700 block of Dublin Boulevard, such as a storage facility, a Walgreens and a credit union. Police did not specify which one had been robbed.