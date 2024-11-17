High school teacher arrested for alleged sex trafficking attempt

By Matt Schooley

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A high school teacher in New Hampshire was arrested as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation.

U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire Jane Young announced Sunday that three men were arrested after allegedly attempting to sex traffic a child at a hotel in Manchester.

Stacey Ray Lancaster, 46, of Hudson, New Hampshire was taken into federal custody and is expected to be arraigned in federal court on Monday.

Arthur Picanco of Bradford and Ozeias Luiz Guilherme from Haverhill were also arrested. Both have court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon as well.

Manchester, New Hampshire superintendent of schools Jennifer Chmiel said in a statement that Lancaster is a teacher at West High School.

Lancaster oversees the Naval Junior ROTC program at the school and is the liaison between the U.S. Navy and school district, Chmiel said.

Chmiel said the allegations are “serious and disturbing” and Lancaster has been placed on administrative leave.

“The safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority, and in addition to supporting the law enforcement investigation, we are focused on ensuring our students have the support they need,” Chmiel said in a statement. “The District and school leadership teams are working together to create a support plan for our students, and West families can expect further communication later this weekend with more details on this.”

Federal investigators did not release any additional details about the charges.

