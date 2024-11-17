1 dead, 9 injured in New Orleans shootings

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and nine others were injured in two shootings during a popular New Orleans second-line parade on Sunday, according to New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

“There are two different scenes here. There are two different shooting events. They are 45 minutes apart from each other,” Kirkpatrick said during a Sunday evening news conference.

The superintendent said New Orleans Police “have had a history” with this second-line and “added officers to this event, knowing that it had a potential for violence”

“It’s a wonderful event … and we wanted to keep it a wonderful event,” she said. The event draws thousands of people, according to police.

Despite the additional police resources added, gunfire rang out at about 3:40 p.m. “Apparently, a car was involved … and shots were fired into the crowd,” Kirkpatrick said.

“Eight people were struck,” in the shooting, she told reporters. Police “know two weapons were used by the ballistics that are left on the scene,” Kirkpatrick said. No additional information was provided about the firearms.

Eight people were transported to local hospitals. “All of those victims are alive,” she said.

“Approximately 45 minutes later, up on the bridge, we did have another outbreak of gunfire, and two were struck,” Kirkpatrick said. “Because no cars were able to be on that bridge, we know that the shooting occurred within the crowd,” she said.

One person was killed during the second shooting and the another “is in extreme critical condition,” Kirkpatrick said.

Police say it is still unclear whether the shootings are related because they occurred 45 minutes apart.

“We’re sure someone probably has video film something, and we would like them to call” NOPD or Crime Stoppers, Kirkpatrick urged.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Leah Thomeer contributed to this report.

