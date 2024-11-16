Woman shot in jewelry store robbery dies, sheriff says

By Cecilio Padilla

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A woman shot in an apparent jewelry store robbery in south Sacramento late Friday morning has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

According to Sacramento County Sergeant Amar Gandhi, deputies responded just before noon to a jewelry store near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street in the Little Vietnam Plaza.

Deputies said about six suspects broke the store’s windows and cases, with tools that appeared to be crowbars. Then gunfire broke out inside as they left. The sheriff’s office said the business owner fired at least once toward the suspects and it’s not known if any of them were hit.

Gandhi said it’s “presumed” there was return gunfire, but it’s too early in the investigation to confirm.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that a woman, a member of the Kim Tin Jewelry team, was shot. Several hours after the incident, the sheriff’s office announced that the woman had died.

Deputies say they are looking for about six males, who all left the scene in two separate sedans. No descriptions of the suspects or their vehicles have been released. It’s also unknown at this time if the suspects were armed and if they fired shots.

An active investigation remains at the scene until at least 10 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.