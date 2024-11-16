NYU Langone Health raises congestion pricing concerns in letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul



By Lori Bordonaro

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — A New York City medical center is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to consider the financial burden of congestion pricing on patients and staff.

Under the new plan, most drivers would be charged $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

NYU Langone Health is on First Avenue and 31st Street in Kips Bay, and many patients say public transportation is not an option.

Financial burden on patients, staff

In a letter to the governor, the medical center urged her to consider the significant financial burden on patients and staff, saying 70% of patients live outside of Manhattan and 20,000 employees live outside the congestion pricing zone.

Hospice nurse Karinna Rae Sabas says her commute from New Jersey already costs $60 a day.

“I’m really concerned because I mean, I pay so much just to park and come here. It’s hard because I love working in New York, but I’m concerned about the prices,” she said.

Ray Cronogue’s frequent visits from Long Island to NYU Langone Health will soon cost a lot more if the congestion pricing plan goes into effect on Jan. 5.

“I think it’s terrible. You gotta get money somewhere else,” he said. “Enough to be annoyed with it, let me tell you.”

Governor highlights reduced toll, funds for seniors and people with disabilities

A spokesperson for the governor says she “recognizes New Yorkers with health issues drive into Manhattan to see doctors, which is one reason she insisted on reducing the toll from $15 to $9.”

A spokesperson for the governor also says $52 million has been deployed to support transportation for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Anyone enrolled in Access-a-Ride is exempt from congestion pricing.

