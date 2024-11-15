Texas Supreme Court clears way for new execution date for Robert Roberson in ‘shaken baby’ death

By Ashley Killough, CNN

(CNN) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied a state house committee’s attempt to delay the execution of a man convicted of murder in the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter, clearing a path for a new execution date.

Robert Roberson was set to be executed in October, but a state house committee, using its investigatory powers, issued a subpoena for Roberson’s testimony, which led the state Supreme Court to temporarily halt the execution so it could consider the request.

Roberson’s conviction relied on allegations that his daughter, Nikki Curtis, died of shaken baby syndrome, a diagnosis his attorneys argue has since been discredited.

