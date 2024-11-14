Wisconsin college student dies from peanut allergy eating brownie

By Cyreia Sandlin

WATERTOWN, Wisconsin (WISN) — A community is mourning the sudden death of a college student in Watertown.

Hannah Glass, who had a severe peanut allergy, died after eating a brownie last week. She was only 19-years-old.

It was standing room only at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown on Wednesday, as more than 1,000 people gathered to say its final goodbye to Hannah Glass.

Her parents are grieving the loss of their oldest child, and spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News.

“She had a heart to serve the Lord,” said her mother, Janean Glass.

Hannah spent her early years as a home school student up until this fall, when she enrolled at her dream school, Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown.

Her life took a tragic turn last week.

“The second bite, she knew something was wrong. We believe because this product contained roasted peanut flour, separate from oily peanut butter, that masked this,” said Hannah’s father, David Glass.

David Glass said his daughter’s friend brought her a brownie from a women’s group on campus. Unfortunately, the treat was made with peanut flour for several gluten-free students. Hannah had a severe peanut allergy.

She used her EpiPen.

Her father explained what happened next.

“She had thrown up, she had the hives, but some Benadryl had made things better. After a few seconds of laying down, things changed dramatically. In hindsight, it’s at that point the right lung collapsed,” he said.

The ambulance had difficulty resuscitating her. Her heart stopped for four minutes. She was then transferred from Watertown Hospital to Froedtert Hospital.

Hannah died Sunday.

Her parents now have a message for any family with food allergies.

“Always be aware. Make sure your EpiPens are up to date,” Mrs. Glass said.

Despite this tragedy, the Glasses know Hannah’s memory lives on.

“We knew we had to donate her organs to save the lives of others,” Mr. Glass said.

So far, Hannah’s organs have already saved the lives of four people.

