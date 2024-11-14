Vietnam veteran receives Purple Heart after 56 years

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A Vietnam veteran in Norman received his Purple Heart on Veterans Day, 56 years after being wounded in battle.

“Today, we have the honor of officially awarding Mr. Jimmy Ohlheiser his Purple Heart,” said an ODVA speaker.

This Purple Heart never made it past some red tape in 1968, but on Monday morning, it finally went to the veteran who gave his all to our country.

“It sneaked up on me,” said U.S. Marines veteran Jimmy Ohlheiser.

Ohlheiser has lived at the Norman State Veterans Home since 2013. He served in Vietnam before he was wounded in 1968 and returned home, but he never got his Purple Heart.

“He took a rifle round here that came out the back of his head. So, it was a devastating injury,” said Ohlheiser’s brother. “He ended up paralyzed on the left side.”

Thanks to Sen. James Lankford and some of the staff at the veterans’ home, they were able to figure out just where it ended up.

“This is to certify that the president of the United States of America has awarded the Purple Heart, established by Gen. George Washington at Newburg, New York, on Aug. 7, 1782, to Pfc. James M. Ohlheiser,” said an ODVA speaker. “On his DD214, his discharge paperwork, they did not recognize him with his national defense service medal, his Vietnam service medal or with his Purple Heart. They have since corrected this oversight.”

The ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Monument in Oklahoma City was an emotional moment, seeing the man who gave so much for his country finally get what he deserves.

“Our country is a better place because of your service, and I am grateful Oklahomans can call you one of our own,” said a Lankford spokesperson.

