Higwhay 105 closed in Monument after semi-truck hits railroad bridge

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A semi-truck hit the train bridge that crosses over Highway 105 between Monument and Palmer Lake Thursday night.

The Monument Police Department (MPD) reported the incident around 7 p.m. Thursday and said the highway was closed in both directions.

According to Monument Fire Chief Andy Kovacs, a large tank being pulled by a semi-truck was too tall to fit underneath the railroad bridge near Washington Street. The impact with the underside of the bridge separated the tank from the truck and damaged two other vehicles.

One person in one of those vehicles went to the hospital, but their injuries were described as minor.

Emergency responders have stopped all rail traffic over the bridge and all vehicle traffic underneath it until a railroad bridge inspector can fully evaluate the condition of the bridge.

The bridge will not be able to be inspected until Friday morning, meaning Highway 105 will remain closed until at least then.