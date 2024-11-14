Grammy Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the Grammy Awards.

February 2, 2025 – The 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

February 4, 2024 – The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

2025 Grammy Awards – Nominees (Selected)

Album of the Year

“New Blue Sun,” André 3000

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Brat,” Charli xcx

“Djesse Vol. 4,” Jacob Collier

“Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish

“Chappel Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Now and Then,” The Beatles

“Texas Hold ’Em,” Beyoncé

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

“360,” Charli xcx

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

“Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Complete List of Nominees

2024 Grammy Awards – Winners (Selected)

Album of the Year

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

Song of the Year

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Victoria Monét

Complete List of Winners

Timeline

1957 – The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as The Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.

May 4, 1959 – The first Grammy Awards ceremony is held. Winners included Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and Perry Como.

1963 – Bing Crosby receives the first Lifetime Achievement Award.

1971 – Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.

1973 – The Grammy Hall of Fame is established.

1983 – The music video category is added.

1984 – The Reggae category is added.

1987 – The New Age category is added.

1988 – The Rap category is added.

1988 – The Grammy Foundation is established.

1990 – The Alternative category is added.

1993 – The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

1994 – The Technical Award is established.

1997 – The Latin Recording Academy is established.

September 13, 2000 – The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.

December 2008 – The Grammy Museum opens in Los Angeles.

June 2020 – The Recording Academy announces changes to its awards and nominations process, including no longer using the term “urban” to describe music of black origin in its awards. The changes are made as part of the organization’s “commitment to evolve with the musical landscape.”

January 5, 2021 – According to a joint statement from the Recording Academy, CBS and show producers, the Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for January 31, are postponed until March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

January 5, 2022 – Organizers of the Grammy Awards, scheduled for January 31, postpone the event for a second year in a row, citing the current Covid-19 surge.

February 5, 2023 – Beyoncé becomes the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins. The award that put her over the edge was best dance/electronic album, which she won for her record “Renaissance.”

