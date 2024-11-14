CDC releases new information on McDonald’s E. Coli outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A recent update from the CDC shows that the number of people infected from a deadly E. Coli outbreak that likely originated in Colorado Springs has risen.

As of Nov. 13, the total number of people affected has grown from 75 to 104, with cases spanning across 14 states.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

According to the FDA, 34 of those individuals have been hospitalized, and 4 developed HUS, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death was reported from an older adult in western Colorado.

An investigation into the outbreak linked the spread to the slivered onions in McDonald's Quarter Pounders. According to the FDA, those sliced onions likely came from supplier Taylor Farms, who has a facility in Colorado Springs. The affected onions were quickly recalled by the company on Oct. 22.

In a Nov. 13 update, the CDC said that those onions are now past their shelf life and the likelihood of contaminated onions still being available for sale is low.





