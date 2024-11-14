Ariana Grande has stirred up a ‘Wicked’ lyrics debate

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Grande would like to put to rest a popular inaccuracy about a lyric in the hit Broadway musical “Wicked.”

Grande stars a Glinda, later known as the good witch in “The Wizard of Oz,” in the big-screen adaptation of the musical. She and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays fellow witch Elphaba, have been doing plenty of press for their new film.

The movie’s official social media accounts recently shared a lyric video of Grande’s performance of the song “Popular” in the movie.

“I’ll teach you the proper poise when you talk to boys,” the lyrics read, but Grande corrected them.

“It’s “ploys” !!!!!! i love you @wickedmovie,” she wrote in the comments on the Instagram post.

That set off debate among commenters about whether it’s “poise” or “ploys.”

“I had to go look this up because this means I’ve been singing the wrong lyrics for over 20 years and some places have it listed as “poise” and some have “ploys” but apparently the original cd booklet said “ploys?????” one person wrote on X.

Grande isn’t singing solo on this one.

Jennafer Newberry Peery and Ginna Claire Mason, who both played Glinda in stage productions, agreed with the singer.

“Just another Glinda here to say…. proper ploys,” Peery wrote on social media, while Mason responded, “The text says poise, but it’s proper ploys.”

“Wicked” hits theaters on November 22.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.