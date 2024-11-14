5 things to know for Nov. 14: Election, Social Security, Tropical Storm Sara, Middle East, Brazil explosions

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Several major retailers earned a grade of “F” for failing to protect consumers from toxic chemicals in the products they sell, a new report says. Before you start your holiday shopping, see which stores have removed harmful plastics and replaced them with safer alternatives.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Election

Republicans will retain control of the House of Representatives, CNN projects, completing a sweep of the federal government with control of the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress. In the Senate, John Thune won the leadership ballot to succeed Mitch McConnell. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has selected Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general, one of the most important roles in his new administration. If confirmed, Gaetz would take over the nation’s top law enforcement agency — the same one that pursued a yearslong sex crimes investigation into the congressman. Trump also named former Democratic congresswoman-turned-Trump supporter Tulsi Gabbard as his director of national intelligence.

2. Social Security

Although President-elect Donald Trump has often promised to protect Social Security, he has not explained exactly how he would save the beloved – but financially troubled – entitlement program. Nor did he take any meaningful steps to shore up Social Security during his first term in the White House. Moreover, several of his recent campaign pledges – including to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits – could wind up costing seniors in coming years. The program’s funds are expected to run dry in 2035 without congressional intervention, according to the latest Social Security trustees’ report. After that, payroll tax revenue and other income would only be able to cover 83% of benefits owed. It remains to be seen whether the incoming GOP-controlled Congress will delve into the controversial issue anytime soon.

3. Tropical Storm Sara

A new tropical system that will eventually strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara is brewing in the Caribbean. Powerful upper-level winds protected the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Rafael last week, but there could be an opening for tropical trouble to reach the US next week. Heavy rainfall is forecast to lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across Central America in the coming days, particularly affecting Honduras, Belize, El Salvador and western Nicaragua, the National Hurricane Center said. The potential impacts on the eastern Gulf of Mexico, including Florida, the Florida Keys and Cuba, remain uncertain, and people in those areas should closely monitor forecasts.

4. Middle East

Israel has expanded its military ground operation in Lebanon, the country’s defense minister said Wednesday, adding that Israel will not agree to “any ceasefires.” This comes as Hezbollah has maintained a daily barrage of rockets against parts of northern Israel and continues to launch drones against Israeli cities. Separately, Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of mass displacement in Gaza amounting to a war crime. A new report published by the US-based advocacy group details more than 13 months of widespread destruction in Gaza that, according to the UN, has seen the displacement of about 1.9 million Palestinians, or more than 90% of the territory’s population.

5. Brazil Explosions

A man killed himself while detonating explosives after trying to enter Brazil’s Supreme Court, authorities said Wednesday, in an attack on the political heart of the country that prompted the evacuation of court staff and legislators in the capital Brasilia. The Three Powers Plaza, home to all three branches of Brazil’s government, was blocked off Wednesday evening after two explosions were detonated. Police have launched a sweep of the area and are investigating the incident as a suicide attack as there are no other suspects potentially involved. No civilians were injured, officials said. The incident comes just days before Brazil prepares to host global leaders for the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Mike Tyson returns to professional boxing 19 years after his last bout

At 58 years old, Mike Tyson will return to the ring Friday to face off against 27-year-old YouTube boxer Jake Paul. Medical experts say the fight comes with potential neurological risks for the former heavyweight champion.

‘Only in Australia’: Couple comes home to find koala in bed

Rest assured, this adorable koala found its way back outside after exploring a couple’s home.

Chipotle shareholder sues over skimpy portion sizes

A Chipotle shareholder is suing the fast-casual chain about skimpy portion sizes. The announcement follows an avo-lanche of customer complaints on social media.

Spirit Airlines shares plunge on bankruptcy speculation

Spirit Airlines’ shares plunged more than 50% in early trading Wednesday, following a report that it is preparing to file bankruptcy.

Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed

Legendary musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones died from pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate.

TODAY’S NUMBER

100 feet

That’s the length of the world’s largest coral that was recently discovered in the southwest Pacific Ocean, scientists announced Wednesday. Unlike a reef, which consists of many colonies, this coral is a single specimen that has grown continuously for centuries.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Welcome back.”

— President Joe Biden, meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Biden said that he looks forward to a “smooth transition” in January, adding he will “make sure” his predecessor and successor is accommodated as he retakes the White House in January.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Popular tourist spot in Italy to limit daily number of visitors

Italian authorities will start limiting the number of daily visitors allowed to tour the ancient site of Pompeii. CNN’s Barbie Latza Nadeau explains why.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.