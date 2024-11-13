Pueblo FD unveils new fire truck with tallest ladder in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) are celebrating the acquisition of a new fire truck that holds a special title in the Centennial State.

Fire Engine 52 now supports the tallest ladder in the state, reaching 125 feet.

According to the city, the ladder will allow easier access for both vertical rescues, and rescues that place on water, like in the Arkansas River.

Engine 52 will eventually go to the city's new Station 11, once it's complete.