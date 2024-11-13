Skip to Content
News

Pueblo FD unveils new fire truck with tallest ladder in Colorado

By
New
today at 4:33 PM
Published 4:58 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) are celebrating the acquisition of a new fire truck that holds a special title in the Centennial State.

Fire Engine 52 now supports the tallest ladder in the state, reaching 125 feet.

According to the city, the ladder will allow easier access for both vertical rescues, and rescues that place on water, like in the Arkansas River.

Engine 52 will eventually go to the city's new Station 11, once it's complete.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content