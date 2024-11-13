Driver killed, passenger seriously injured after being struck by stolen vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police

By CBS 58 Newsroom

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE,Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 60-year-old man was killed in a crash near 20th and Galena Tuesday evening, Nov. 12, after being struck by a stolen vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police officers.

According to police, officers began pursuing the vehicle near 17th and Galena around 5:41 p.m.

Officials say the vehicle was taken during an armed robbery and was driven by an 18-year-old, with a 14-year-old passenger.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle collided into another vehicle, with a 60-year-old driver and unidentified passenger.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested and taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.