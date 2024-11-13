Bear cub spotted in tree near high school in La Crescenta

By Dean Fioresi

La Crescenta, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Two La Crescenta schools were placed on a brief shelter in place order on Tuesday when a bear cub was spotted in a tree near their campuses.

Deputies were sent to the area, near the 2900 block of Community Avenue and the Crescenta Valley High School and La Crescenta Elementary School campuses, after the bear was spotted, according to the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.

Glendale Unified School District officials said that both campuses were affected at around lunchtime the bear was on the move.

“Other than that, the school day went on as usual,” district officials said, noting that both schools were dismissed at their normal times. CVHS let students leave from a gate on the far side of the school from where the bear was seen.

SkyCal flew over the area Tuesday afternoon, briefly spotting the cub in a tree about 20 feet in the air.

As the bear continued to wander around the neighborhood, video captured the moments that it jumped into a dumpster in the area, munching on a number of snacks while looking around at the dozens of bystanders watching from afar.

Department of Fish & Wildlife officials were called to the scene to ensure that the bear could be safely relocated. A little before 6:30 p.m., they said that the bear appeared to have returned to the wilderness on its own and that they would send crews out in the morning to verify.

