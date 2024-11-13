75-year-old timber bridge replaced by low-water crossing on rural road near Calhan

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews recently tore down a wooden bridge and replaced it with a low-water crossing on Ramah Road West, five miles north of Calhan.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior first reported on the bridge in July when it suddenly closed for safety reasons; officials later explained that an inspection showed signs of rotting underneath.

"Our highway department went out there and demolished the bridge, and then put in a 60-inch diameter pipe, and then re-graveled it so we could open it back up," said Dan Gerhard, a county construction engineer.

The pipe should handle most drainage in the area, except for occasional heavy rain events that may temporarily flood the crossing and close the road.

Rip-rap, large rocks placed around both ends of the pipe, are designed to reduce erosion.

It's believed that the timber bridge was built in 1949, and had become a familiar landmark to neighbors.

Gerhard said that the county would inspect its ten remaining timber bridges to determine if they need similar treatment.

He also said that the county saved money by doing the work in-house, instead of hiring a private contractor.

The low-water crossing that replaced the Ramah Road bridge is only a temporary solution, however; Gerhard said that the county is considering other options including construction of a modern bridge at that location.