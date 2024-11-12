United Way still seeking donors for their holiday “Adopt-a-Family” program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you have it in your heart to help a neighboring Southern Colorado family this holiday season, the United Way wants to hear from you.

The organization is kicking off its annual "Adopt-a-Family" program, where donors provide a family with gifts this winter.

According to the organization, the items can range from gift cards, clothing, household items, toys, and holiday treats. But each request is specific to a family and their needs.

This year, the United Way says they're gearing up to support 227 families, but they are still in need of more donors.

Want to help? Follow this link to view each family's wish list and sign up.