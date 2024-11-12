‘Skate in the Park’ returns to Colorado Springs, marking the start of the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Dust off your skates and get bundled up – it's time to kick off the holiday magic on ice! Colorado Springs’ beloved "Skate in the Park" is returning to Downtown's Acacia Park for its 12th season.

The rink opens on Friday, Nov. 15, with public skating sessions from 4–6 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. To commemorate the beginning of the holiday season, the city is also hosting a celebration featuring visits with Santa, performances by U.S. Figure Skating, live music and more.

After the opening event, Skate in the Park will be open through Jan. 31. Tickets are $13, which includes the cost of skates. Children 4 and under can get in for free with a paying adult.

Additional "Skate in the Park" special events include:

• Friday, Nov. 22 from 4-6 p.m. — Wear your favorite sports jersey and get $1 off admission. Sponsored by Groundworks. Visit their table at the rink!

• Friday, Nov. 29 from 4-6 p.m. — Skate with the Tigers! Join the Colorado College Hockey team on ice for a meet-the-team session.

• Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to Noon — Learn to Skate with U.S. Figure Skating! Free to participate, but registration is required.

Check out DowntownCS.com/skate for the full schedule, which updates monthly with private and public skating schedules, special events and inclement weather closures.

Whether you’re a lifelong skater or just looking for some holiday fun, Skate in the Park is ready to make your winter extra special — so grab your skates and welcome in the holiday season in Colorado Springs!