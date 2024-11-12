Princess of Wales to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey

By Kathy Rose OBrien, CNN

(CNN) — The Princess of Wales will host her annual Christmas carol concert on December 6, with a focus on “how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives,” Kensington Palace has announced.

It will be the princess’ fourth “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey and it will broadcast in the United Kingdom on Christmas Eve.

Catherine began the festive tradition in 2021, surprising British television viewers with a piano performance of “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” with Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker, recognizing the impact of the pandemic.

Linked to the prince and princess’s Royal Foundation charity, this year’s concert will “shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities,” a statement from Kensington Palace said.

Some 1,600 people, nominated for their commitment to helping people in need, will be joined at Westminster Abbey by members of the royal family and other well-known faces.

Carols will be sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside performances from musicians including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, Gregory Porter and young performers from Restore the Music.

Fifteen “Together at Christmas” community carol services will also take place across the UK.

Last year’s concert saw the prince and princess accompanied by their three children and other members of the royal family.

The news comes after Kate’s back-to back appearances at Remembrance Day events in London at the weekend.

In September, the princess announced she was cancer-free and would be taking a phased approach to resuming public royal duties. Last month, she accompanied William on visit to Southport in northwest England, where the couple met with the bereaved families of three children killed in a knife attack in July.

