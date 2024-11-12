Jeff Bridges has the most wholesome answer about how he stays positive during tough times

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jeff Bridges can always be counted on for being an eternal optimist.

The “Big Lebowski” actor shed some light on how he’s currently maintaining a positive mental posture when he appeared on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I was disappointed like you were,” Bridges told host Jimmy Kimmel, speaking about the results of last week’s US election. He added that he, too, is “going through the grieving process” of that.

As he works through that, he said, he now feels like he’s being called to be “a courageous person.”

“So I am looking for community that shares my dream of how the world could be and I’m aligning with that, doing my best to create that dream,” Bridges said.

To that end, Bridges spoke of Share Our Strength, an organization that helps “kids, families and communities through our No Kid Hungry campaign – and working on the root causes of hunger to create more financial security for families,” according to their website.

As the national spokesperson of the No Kid Hungry campaign, Bridges told Kimmel this is what he feels he’s being “called upon to do, share our strength” through his advocacy work.

Earlier in the interview, Bridges recalled a motto of the US Coast Guard, “Semper Paratus,” meaning “always prepared” or “always ready,” which he learned when he served as a member of the Reserve from 1967 to 1975.

With this motto in mind, Bridges said he found himself thinking about how he can be prepared during these times.

“Well, life. This is part of life. You’ve got ups and downs, strikes and gutters,” he said, making an apparent reference to “The Big Lebowski,” the famed film in which he stars. “This is how we roll being alive.”

